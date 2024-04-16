Russia and China discuss countering global terrorism

16 Apr. 20:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian-Chinese consultations were held in Beijing on issues of combating international terrorism. This is stated on the website of the Russian Foreign Ministry.

The meeting took place last Thursday, April 11. The heads of relevant departments of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs took part in it.

"During the meeting, the Chinese partners strongly condemned the barbaric terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall on March 22, noting the importance of joint action against the global terrorist threat in all its forms and manifestations based on the principles and norms of international law",

the Russian ministry said.

During the consultations, the parties touched upon security threats in the Middle East, Central Asia and Afghanistan, and also talked about strengthening interaction in various organizations.

In addition to this, the focus on further joint work in the field of ensuring security at the regional and global levels has been confirmed.