17 Apr. 19:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

The position of the President of Georgia on the foreign agents bill was harshly criticized by the Prime Minister of the country. According to Irakli Kobakhidze, Salome Zurabishvili behaves like an agent of foreign influence.

The attitude of Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili to the law on foreign agents reveals that she herself is an agent of foreign influence, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze said after the law was adopted in the first reading.

"Salome Zurabishvili is an agent of foreign influence, and she, accordingly, represents a foreign force, a party of global war, which we have talked about more than once before,”

- the head of the government said.