Russians lead in number of property purchases in Türkiye in March

18 Apr. 17:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to the Turkish Institute of Statistics, Turkish real estate is in high demand among Russians. Last month, Russian citizens bought 411 houses and apartments. Thus, they have become leaders among foreigners who purchase housing in the republic.

Citizens of Iran are in second place in terms of the number of purchased housing. They purchased 189 residential properties. Citizens of Ukraine are in third place, they bought 129 apartments. Iraq is in fourth place with 82 apartments.

Сitizens of Israel, Egypt, Algeria, Jordan, the Netherlands and Lebanon also purchased real estate in Türkiye.

It is noted that at the same time, citizens of other countries purchased housing in Türkiye less often. Demand fell by almost 50% compared to the same period last year. The number of transactions made by foreigners does not exceed 1.7% of the total volume.