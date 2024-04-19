US and UK impose sanctions against Iran for attack on Israel

19 Apr. 9:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

The USA and the UK are imposing new sanctions on Iran over the massive attack on Israel late last week. This was said in the US President's statement posted on the White House website.

"Together with our allies and partners, we defended Israel. We helped them repel this attack. And today we (...) are introducing new sanctions and export control measures",

Joe Biden said.

16 individuals and 11 legal entities were included in the US blacklists, and 7 individuals and 6 legal entities were included in the UK blacklists.

According to Joe Biden, the measures affect individuals and legal entities that are associated with the IRGC and the Iranian Ministry of Defense, as well as those who helped carry out this attack.

The US also decided to strengthen export controls to limit the Islamic Republic's access to microelectronics.

Let us remind you that on the night of April 13-14, Iran launched more than 300 drones and missiles at Israel. Israel noted that they managed to shoot down up to 99% of the shells.