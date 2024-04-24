New rally against bill on foreign agents kicks off in Tbilisi

24 Apr. 21:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Anastasia Tesemnikova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Another protest against the adoption of the bill on foreign agents has begun at the Georgian parliament. This time, students, and representatives of youth organizations participate in the protest.

Hundreds of people have gathered in the center of Tbilisi for a new protest against the adoption of the bill on agents of foreign influence.

The protesters are holding the flags of Georgia and the European Union in their hands, chanting various slogans and whistling. Students and members of youth associations participate in the rally.

It is noted that police are on duty at the scene. Rustaveli Avenue, where the protest is taking place, is not blocked.