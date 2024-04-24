Yerevan protests against Pashinyan

24 Apr. 22:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

A rally is taking place tonight in the center of Yerevan. The participants call for the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. Judging by the video spread on social networks, police officers are arresting people.

A rally of opponents of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is taking place today in Yerevan, media reports.

The protest was organized by the National Democratic Pole radical nationalist organization. Demonstrators demand the resignation of the head of government.

The arrests are taking place at the protest. Law enforcement officers have already detained several people.

The National Democratic Pole numerous times tried to block the Russian military base in Gyumri in January last year. In November 2022, they held an anti-Russian rally with torchlights ahead of Vladimir Putin’s visit to Armenia.