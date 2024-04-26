Egypt may start accepting Mir cards in 2024

26 Apr. 13:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian Mir cards may begin to operate in Egypt before the end of 2024, TASS reports, citing local sources in the banking industry.

"The introduction of the Russian payment system "Mir" in Egypt is already at the stage of practical implementation",

the manager of one of the branches of a large bank in the country said.

He clarified that the political part of the issue had already been practically agreed upon. The technical side needs to be worked out. It is necessary to connect "Mir" with the Egyptian Mezza system. This could happen before the end of the year or earlier.

Egyptian bankers noted that the process of introducing the Russian system would also be facilitated by the fact that the country had joined BRICS.