French Ambassador returns to Baku

30 Apr. 16:15 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: AZERTAC

The diplomatic representative of France, who was previously recalled from Baku, returned to the capital of Azerbaijan.

French Ambassador to the Republic of Azerbaijan Anne Boyon arrived in Baku, the Azerbaijani media report.

It is clarified that the representative of France has already re-taken up her duties.

Earlier, the French ambassador was recalled from the capital of the republic for consultations amid tensions in relations between Baku and Paris.

In turn, the French Foreign Ministry published a message saying that Boyon was at a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron.