Azerbaijan's largest stadium among best worldwide arenas

7 May. 9:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Baku Olympic Stadium has ranked among the TOP 50 best arenas according to FourFourTwo's updated list of the best stadiums in the world.

The list of 100 arenas includes the Baku Olympic Stadium. The Baku arena, commissioned in 2015, took 41st place.

Topping the list is La Bombonera Stadium, located in Argentina.

The second place was taken by the Brazilian Maracanã stadium, and the third - by Signal Iduna Park, the home stadium of Borussia Dortmund.

The Baku Olympic Stadium, with a capacity of 69,870 spectators, is the largest arena in Azerbaijan.