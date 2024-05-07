Motor cars allowed to cross Upper Lars

7 May. 17:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Anastasia Tesemnikova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Passenger cars are allowed to cross Upper Lars. Tonight, the passage was closed to all vehicles due to the danger of avalanches.

The Department of Highways announced permission for passenger cars to travel through Upper Lars towards the border of Russia and Georgia.

Traffic was allowed after cleaning work was carried out on the Gudauri-Kobi section. Now patrol police are monitoring traffic in this area.

The road was closed tonight due to unfavorable weather conditions and possible avalanches.