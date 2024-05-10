Dagestanis help to rescue passengers from sinking bus in Saint Petersburg

10 May. 15:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

A bus with passengers fell from the Potseluev Bridge into the Moyka River. As a result of the accident, there are dead and injured. The driver of the vehicle was detained. Natives of Dagestan participated in saving people.

The press service of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs reported on an accident with a bus with passengers that fell from the Potseluev Bridge into the Moyka River in Saint Petersburg. There were 20 people in the vehicle.

The police received an emergency signal over an hour ago. The driver of the vehicle was detained. A criminal case was initiated in connection with the accident.

Rescue operations were carried out, the passengers of the transport were pulled out of the water. According to the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation, there are dead and injured as a result of the bus falling into the river.

Natives of Dagestan also took part in the rescue operation. Before the rescuers arrived, they rushed into the water to pull people out.