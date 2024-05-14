Dagestanis spent May weekend in Azerbaijan and Georgia

14 May. 17:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to MegaFon, 13% more Russian citizens chose holidays abroad during the May holidays than in May last year.

African and Asian countries were popular destinations among Russian tourists. At the same time, the popularity of South America and the CIS countries has decreased.

It is noted that Dagestanis spent the May holidays in Türkiye, Azerbaijan and Georgia. Residents of the republic actively traveled to the UAE and Kazakhstan too.

As for Asian countries, the most popular countries among Russians are Thailand, China, South Korea and the Maldives. In Africa, Russians went to Egypt, Morocco, South Africa and the Seychelles.

The flow of Russian citizens to the CIS countries and South America fell by 3% and 4%, respectively. Tourist flow to Europe remained unchanged and amounted to 1%.