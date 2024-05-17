Israel to give Türkiye "Zionist response"

17 May. 11:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Israeli authorities have announced their intention to impose a 100% duty on all goods supplied from Türkiye. The measure will be in force until the end of the presidency of the current leader of the country.

"100% duty on imports from Türkiye until the end of Erdoğan's term. Increasing tariffs on Turkish imports is an appropriate Zionist response to Erdoğan",

the Israeli Minister of Finance said.

The Israeli Financial Minister further stated that Israel had also decided to suspend trade with the Turkish side. In particular, the free trade agreement will be terminated. He further noted that the country was diversifying its imports. Turkish goods will be replaced by supplies from China and Cyprus.