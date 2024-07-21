Hikmet Hajiyev: Azerbaijan faced serious disinformation during the war

21 Jul. 14:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

Today, disinformation has reached dangerous levels and poses a threat not only to national but also to global security. This was stated on July 21 by the Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration, Hikmet Hajiyev.

During his speech at the second Global Media Forum in Shusha, Hikmet Hajiyev noted that disinformation was quite common.

"Information is a powerful tool, but the main question is how to use this information. Advances in technology and digitalization make it difficult to obtain accurate information",

Hikmet Hajiyev said.

He added that with the help of disinformation, certain forces were trying to achieve their goals, which sometimes led to wars.

"Disinformation undermines press freedom and the basic principles of the press. Disinformation can serve the interests of certain groups when it achieves certain goals and violates the basic principles of the press",

the Assistant to the Azerbaijani President said.

He drew attention to the fact that after gaining independence, Azerbaijan was faced with Armenian disinformation against Azerbaijan.

"The territories of Azerbaijan were occupied, but the facts were presented as if Azerbaijan carried out ethnic cleansing against someone. A wide wave of disinformation has swept against Azerbaijan. It was presented in the headlines of the entire press that we allegedly attacked Armenia",

Hikmet Hajiyev said.

Hikmet Hajiyev noted that Baku was intensively using refutation tools to bring the truth to the world.

"During the 44-day Patriotic War, we seriously fought against disinformation. Through official statements and press conferences, Azerbaijan conveyed accurate information to the international community. Our media resources made every effort to convey the truth to the world without getting tired",

the Assistant to the President of the Republic said.

He pointed out that the republic was faced with massive misinformation about the COP29 event, which Baku would host in November this year.

"But we are fighting this, we believe in the truth, we continue our work. We contribute to global environmental safety in accordance with the global agenda",

the Assistant to the Azerbaijani President said.