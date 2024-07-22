Baku invites Yerevan to COP29

22 Jul. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan has invited Armenia to the COP29 climate conference according to Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan - Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev, the National reported.

He said Mukhtar Babayev sent a corresponding letter of invitation to the Armenian Foreign Ministry.

"We have sent a formal invitation," Hajiyev said.

According to the president's assistant, it comes amid an intermittent peace process to try to end a decades-long conflict between Baku and Yerevan and when they still do not have formal diplomatic relations.

He said sending this letter when both countries did not have formal diplomatic relations gives an “illustration” of the “good will” of Azerbaijan and its “inclusive approach”.

The official said the COP29 was a global endeavour and the crucial talks went beyond “beyond Armenia and Azerbaijan”.

“Now it is the time of the government of Armenia to decide," Hajiyev said.

Azerbaijan will host the COP29 climate conference on November 11-22, 2024. This decision was made at the COP28 plenary meeting held in Dubai on December 11 last year. Baku will become the center of the world and will receive about 70-80,000 foreign guests.