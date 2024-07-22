Moscow may organize meeting between Erdoğan and Assad

22 Jul. 21:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan may hold a meeting with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad as early as August, and such a meeting may take place in Moscow, the Turkish newspaper Daily Sabah writes, citing its source.

"The first meeting between Erdoğan and Assad is planned to be held in the Russian capital, Moscow. It could take place in August",

Daily Sabah's source said.

According to the source, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iraqi Prime Minister Muhammad al-Sudani could be mediators in negotiations between the Presidents, RIA Novosti reports.

The heads of unfriendly states will talk to each other about trade. Political issues, in particular the withdrawal of Turkish troops from Syria, will be discussed later, the source is sure.

Let us remind that earlier, delivering a speech at the graduation ceremony of the National Defense University, the President of Türkiye not only spoke about plans to stop the military operation in the territories of Iraq adjacent to Türkiye, but also promised to stop active actions against the Kurdistan Workers' Party in the border Syrian territories, since the PKK, considered a terrorist group in Türkiye, has been almost completely neutralized.