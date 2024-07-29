Iran’s supreme leader hints at improving ties with West

29 Jul. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iran’s supreme leader Ali Khamenei indicated that Tehran is open to easing diplomatic engagement with the West, hinting at a potentially more conciliatory approach for the country under its new president.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said Iran has been “treated badly in recent years” by Western states, particularly through sanctions that stifled its economy and oil exports. However, Tehran could reconsider its diplomatic priorities with the West “if they change their ill conduct,” he said in a televised address on July 28.

According to Khamenei, many European powers had been “behaving badly to” Iran.

The Iranian leader on Sunday formally confirmed Masoud Pezeshkian as Iran’s new president. The endorsement is considered a legal formality but marks the beginning of Pezeshkian’s term in office.