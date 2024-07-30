More trains to run between Baku and Ağstafa next weekend

30 Jul. 16:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

The number of trains between Baku and Ağstafa has been increased on weekends (August 3–4) due to increased demand, Azerbaijan Railways reported.

On other days, trains run according to a regular schedule in the morning and evening every day.

"Information about the schedule and tickets can be obtained at the ticket offices of railway stations, on the website of Azerbaijan Railways, in the "ADY Mobile" application or by calling the "1822" call center, which works 24/7",

CJSC "Azerbaijan Railways" said.

Ağstafa is located approximately 460 km west of Baku. It's about a five hour train ride.