Qarabag advances to Champions League third qualifying round

31 Jul. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan’s FC Qarabag triumphed over Gibraltar’s Lincoln in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League second qualifying round on July 30.

The match, characterized by complete dominance from the Azerbaijani side, ended with a score of 5-0.

The first goal was scored by Qarabag’s Olavio Juninho in the 17th minute. The Brazilian player went on to score two more times before the end of the first half (31' and 44'), achieving a hat-trick.

In the 66th minute, Yassine Benzia extended the lead to four goals. Six minutes later, Leandro Andrade scored the final goal of the game, making it 5-0.

This victory advanced Qarabag to the third qualifying round, where they will face the winner of the Ludogorets (Bulgaria) vs. Dinamo Minsk (Belarus) match.