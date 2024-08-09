India's largest airline suspends flights to Israel

9 Aug. 19:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Air India, the largest Indian airline, is suspending all flights to and from Tel Aviv, the airline said in a statement on its social networks.

"Due to the current situation in some parts of the Middle East, scheduled flights to and from Tel Aviv are suspended immediately until further notice",

Air India said.

The company's management guarantees passengers a full refund for those who have previously paid for the trip and booked air tickets. The airline also noted that they were constantly monitoring the current situation and put the safety of their passengers and crews of their aircraft above all else.