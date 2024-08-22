Ilham Aliyev and Mehriban Aliyeva lay flowers at bas-relief of Heydar Aliyev in Tashkent

22 Aug. 19:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Today, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva, together with their daughter Leyla Aliyeva, have laid flowers at the monument on Heydar Aliyev Square in Tashkent and visited the Independence Monument of Uzbekistan.

The official visit of the Azerbaijani leader to Tashkent has started today.

Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva arrived in the capital of Uzbekistan together with their daughter Leyla Aliyeva. They visited the square of the National leader of Azerbaijan Heydar Aliyev, where they laid flowers at the bas-relief.

Then the Aliyevs visited the Independence Monument of Uzbekistan in Tashkent. The President of Azerbaijan laid a wreath at the monument, which was erected on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the independence of the Republic of Uzbekistan in the center of the New Uzbekistan complex.