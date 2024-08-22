Abkhazia assesses threat of monkeypox

22 Aug. 20:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

Residents and vacationers should not be afraid of monkeypox in Abkhazia, the Chief sanitary doctor Alla Belyaeva believes, Sputnik radio reports.

According to the specialist, the infection can spread through contact with a carrier of the virus, and since citizens of the republic very rarely visit African countries, the import of monkeypox to Abkhazia is unlikely. If it does happen, the virus will be diagnosed, she noted.

"We are ready for this. We have a corresponding system for diagnosing monkeypox. But I hope that we will not have such a disease",

Alla Belyaeva said.

Monkeypox most often manifests itself as a painful itchy rash. The disease is treated symptomatically.