22 Aug. 21:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

It will be easy for Georgians to make their choice in the upcoming elections. This was stated by the mayor of Tbilisi.

"Today, we are not talking about parties. We are talking about the fate of the country, where and how Georgia will be: will there be a war in the country, will it be used for war in the same way as other countries for the interests of large countries, or will peace be maintained and the country will develop economically. It is very easy to make a choice",

Kakha Kaladze said

He stressed that on the one hand there was evil, war, destruction of the country, lies, and on the other hand, there was peace, economic development and progress towards a European future.

The mayor also drew attention to the fact that without peace in Georgia, the republic will not be able to become a member of the European family.

"I think that society does not need to be explained what the situation is today in the world and in the region, what forces are fighting against our country. Therefore, we must all unite and protect the future of the country, its tomorrow, its culture, and so on",

the mayor of the Georgian capital said.

He also added that maintaining peace in the republic was very important for the ruling party.