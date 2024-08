28 Aug. 17:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Sky Express website

A new flight will connect the capitals of Greece and Georgia. Flights will be operated by planes of the Greek air carrier.

This fall, the Greek airline Sky Express launches a flight from Athens to Tbilisi, Tbilisi International Airport announced.

Airbus 320 Neo planes will fly between the cities. Flights will be carried out every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

The first flight is scheduled for November 6.