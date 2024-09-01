Azerbaijani people elected Milli Majlis of 7th convocation

1 Sep. 18:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova

Today, the citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan elected the 7th convocation of the unicameral parliament, ​​the Milli Majlis. The voting has just ended, the vote counting has begun.

The voting in the snap elections of the Milli Majlis of the 7th convocation has just ended in the Republic of Azerbaijan. For the first time, Azerbaijani citizens cast their ballots for their candidates throughout the entire territory of the state, including the liberated lands.

The vote counting at polling stations has already begun. The exit-poll data will be published soon.

As noted by all international observers with whom the correspondents of Vestnik Kavkaza spoke today at polling stations, the elections were organized in strict compliance with both national legislation and international electoral law. The observers noted that the voting took place in a relaxed atmosphere and without the slightest violations. Thus, the Milli Majlis was elected in a course of a truly democratic process.

Today, Azerbaijani citizens could cast their ballots for their candidates at 6,478 polling stations, including 135 temporary ones. 54 polling stations were opened in Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur. The majority of internally displaced persons continued to vote in their current places of residence: 10 special electoral districts were organized for them.

Today, 112,749 citizens of Azerbaijan (over half of them are members of various parties) and 598 international experts from 69 states and 51 international structures observed the voting process. In particular, 227 observers came from the OSCE ODIHR, 61 people from the OSCE PA.