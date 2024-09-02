Skirmish flared up between Saakashvili and judge during hearing

2 Sep. 18:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: still from a video on Mikheil Saakashvili's social media page

The former head of the Georgian state quarreled with a judge who called on him to finish his speech. The incident occurred during a hearing on the "jacket case".

Former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili was outraged by the behavior of a judge at the Tbilisi City Court who interrupted his speech at a hearing on the "jacket case”, local media report.

"Mr. Judge, I understand that you are forcing me to finish, but I want to ask you, do you know who you are talking to? I am Mikheil Saakashvili,”

– the former head of state said.