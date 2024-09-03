Grape harvest to set record in Georgia

3 Sep. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The annual grape harvest across Georgia is expected to reach a “record-high” figure of 300,000 tonnes, the Georgian Wine Agency said.

The current crop was distinguished by “higher quality”, promising winegrowers a “record” income of up to 350 million lari ($130mln).

Growers had made 250 billion lari ($92.89bln) in harvest sales between 2013-2023, while the state had spent up to 100 million lari ($37.0mln) in order to promote Georgian wine on international markets between 2013-2024.

Exports reached an “all-time high” for independent Georgia last year, with the product worth $259.2 mln exported to 66 countries - an increase of 262% from 2012, when the number stood at $71.5 mln.