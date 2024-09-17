IAEA Director General to visit Iran

17 Sep. 14:35 (UTC+3 MSK)

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi intends to visit Iran soon. He plans to hold political and technical talks there, Grossi wrote on his social network's page.

"Agreed with Vice President and President of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), Mohammad Eslami, on the importance of maintaining our engagement. I will be visiting Tehran soon for important political and technical meetings",

Rafael Grossi said.

In June, the IAEA Board of Governors adopted a resolution proposed by the UK, France and Germany, criticizing Tehran for allegedly insufficient cooperation with the IAEA.

Grossi previously stated that Iran had not explained the origin of the uranium traces at its facilities, and the IAEA could not say with certainty that Iran's nuclear program was exclusively peaceful.

Let us remind you that the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) took a series of serious measures at its nuclear facilities in Natanz and Fordow in June in response to hostile actions of the UK, France and Germany against Iran at the Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), warning that Western countries should avoid fruitless measures and learn from their past experiences.