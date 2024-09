30 Sep. 18:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian leader Vladimir Putin signed a decree awarding the former Azerbaijani Ambassador to Russia, Polad Bulbul oglu, the Order of Alexander Nevsky.

The document published on the website of legal acts states that Polad Bulbul oglu was awarded for his services in strengthening the Russian-Azerbaijani alliance.

Earlier, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev had recalled Polad Bulbul oglu from the post of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Azerbaijan to Moscow.