1 Oct. 19:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will visit Bishkek, the head of the Kyrgyz Ministry of Health Alymkadyr Beishenaliev said.

He noted that the Turkish President would visit Kyrgyzstan on November 5-6. He will to take part in the summit of the Organization of Turkic States.

The minister added that the OTS summit would become a platform for strengthening ties between the participating countries and discussing strategies for further cooperation.