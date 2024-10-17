17 Oct. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russia's military strength is backed by history, and lies in its people, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.

"As I said during my talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Russia is militarily invincible. This is confirmed by its military capabilities, by the population's support for Russian President Vladimir Putin's policies, and by history itself," Tokayev said.

the Kazakh president stressed that striving for peace by means of constructive negotiations is a sign of strategic prudence, not a sign of weakness.