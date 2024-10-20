First child in 32 years born in Shusha

20 Oct. 13:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

The population of Shusha in Azerbaijan has increased with the birth of a girl, marking the first child born in the liberated city.

The newborn was delivered by specialists in a modular hospital built after the liberation of Shusha. The birth was assisted by obstetrician-gynecologist Tarana Gasanova. The baby girl weighed 3.2 kg and was 54 cm tall. Both the newborn and her mother, local resident Taran Khamiyeva, born in 1990, are currently in the hospital. Doctors assess their condition as satisfactory, according to a statement from the Association for the Management of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB) of Azerbaijan.