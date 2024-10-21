Fourth cable car to open in Tbilisi

21 Oct. 21:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

A new cable car will be launched between Freedom Square and Mount Tabori in Tbilisi, the city administration reports.

According to Tbilisi Mayor Kakha Kaladze, the travel time will take only 5 minutes.

"You can go up from Freedom Square on the cable car in exactly five minutes",

Kakha Kaladze said.

The new cable car consists of 2 sections and 34 gondolas. Both sections can transport up to 1,000 passengers per hour.

$20 million has been allocated for the project.

Let us remind you that there are currently three cable cars operating in the Georgian capital. One of them connects Rike Park and Narikala Fortress, another links Chavchavadze Avenue and Turtle Lake, while the third one connects Rustaveli Avenue and Mtatsminda Park.