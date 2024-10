24 Oct. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan are holding talks on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in Kazan.

The delegations from Baku and Yerevan are also participating in the negotiations.

It is worth noting that the meeting is being held without any mediators - directly within the framework of the bilateral Azerbaijani-Armenian dialogue.

The video by Caliber