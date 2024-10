29 Oct. 19:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

The hockey club "Pyunik" from Yerevan won the Armenian League playoffs for the first time in history. This was reported by the country's Hockey Federation.

In the final of the 2024 season, "Pyunik" was stronger than "Yerevan Lions" (3:2). The fifth match of the series ended in favor of the newly-crowned champion with a score of 4:1.

Let us remind you that last year, the republican hockey championship was won by "Yerevan Lions".