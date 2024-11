9 Nov. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Russian Foreign Ministry named two conditions of the restoration of diplomatic relations between Moscow and Washington.

Russia's deputy foreign minister Sergei Ryabkov reiterated that diplomatic relations with the U.S. could still be completely severed if Russia’s frozen assets are confiscated, or if the war in Ukraine escalates.

The diplomat also said there was currently no basis to resume negotiations on strategic stability or arms control.