Media: Elon Musk meets with Iran's Permanent Representative to UN

15 Nov. 15:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Billionaire Elon Musk held a conversation with Iran's Permanent Representative to the UN Amir Saeid Iravani. The businessman and the representative of the Islamic Republic discussed possible ways to reduce tensions between Washington and Tehran.

It is reported that the meeting, initiated by Musk, took place in New York, although the exact location was kept confidential.

While the details of the conversation remain undisclosed, the parties expressed satisfaction with the discussion, The New York Times reports.

It should be noted that Western experts predict a tough policy from Trump towards Iran. Analysts suppose that Trump, who won the US presidential election, will try to put economic pressure on the Islamic Republic, though some analysts do not rule out the possibility of a deal with Tehran.