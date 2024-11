17 Nov. 14:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

A 3.8-magnitude earthquake occurred in Iran on the night from Saturday to Sunday, Iranian media report.

The seismological center of the Islamic Republic reported that the tremors occurred in the province of Isfahan, between Ardestan and Natanz, at about 02:27 local time (01:57 Moscow time).

The earthquake's hypocenter was located at a depth of 8 km.

No reports of casualties or damage have been received.