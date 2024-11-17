Iran threatens to change its nuclear doctrine

17 Nov. 15:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to the Islamic Republic's Foreign Minister, Iran is ready to change its nuclear doctrine if the IAEA adopts an anti-Iranian resolution.

"If the IAEA adopts an anti-Iranian resolution, we will take countermeasures, making changes to our nuclear doctrine that no one will like",

Abbas Araghchi said.

A similar statement was also made by one of the members of the Iranian parliament. Ahmad Naderi emphasized Iran's need to change its nuclear and military doctrines.

"I believe that we should consider changing our nuclear and military doctrines. We must go for testing an atomic bomb. There is no other option, since the balance in the region is unstable",

Ahmad Naderi said.

Let us recall that the IAEA Director General recently visited the Islamic Republic. During the trip, Rafael Grossi spoke with the country's authorities and inspected the facilities in Fordow and Natanz. During the visit, the Iranian president assured him that the country has never created and will not create nuclear weapons.