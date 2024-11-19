Iranian President to visit Russia

19 Nov. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Tehran is working with Russia on the date of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian's visit to Moscow to sign an agreement on comprehensive strategic cooperation between the two countries, Iranian Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali said.

"The exact date of the Iranian president's visit to Russia to sign a comprehensive agreement between the two countries has not yet been determined, but we are working with the Russian side so that we can find a suitable time for Masoud Pezeshkian's visit to Moscow," Kazem Jalali said.

According to him, Tehran and Moscow have no problems in concluding an agreement on comprehensive strategic cooperation. The envoy added the agreement has been prepared.