Tourist flow to Uzbekistan in 2024 may reach 10 million people

21 Nov. 21:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

This year, Uzbekistan expects the flow of foreign tourists to increase to 10 million people, Aziz Mirjalilov, head of the Marketing Department of the Tourism Committee of the Republic of Uzbekistan said.

According to him, Uzbekistan wants to attract up to 10 million tourists by the end of this year. In the future, the tourist flow may increase to 15 million people.

One of the key strategies of Uzbekistan to attract tourists involves using media platforms. This year, more than 50 international travel bloggers were invited on familiarization tours in order to promote the country as a travel destination, he added at the International Tourism Fair "Tourism on the Silk Road", which opened today in Tashkent.