28 Nov. 9:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

An earthquake with a magnitude of 3.3 was recorded in Azerbaijan's Jalilabad district, the Republican Seismic Survey Center (RSCC) under the National Academy of Sciences of Azerbaijan reported.

According to the RSCC, tremors were recorded 13 km north of the Jalilabad station at a depth of 25 km at 17:07 (GMT +4).

The earthquake wasn't felt, added the center.