28 Nov. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Delegates in the Abkhazian parliament have decided to schedule the early presidential election for February 15, 2025.

Amid protest rallies in mid-November, Abkhazian President Aslan Bzhania and Prime Minister Alexander Ankvab stepped down. Vice President Badra Gunba assumed office as the interim president and appointed Valery Bganba as the acting prime minister.