Vladimir Putin congratulates Ilham Aliyev on his 63rd birthday

23 Dec. 17:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian leader Vladimir Putin sent a congratulatory telegram to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on his birthday, the press service of the President of Azerbaijan writes.

According to Putin, under Aliyev's leadership, Azerbaijan is confidently advancing along the path of socio-economic development and strengthening its position on the global stage.

The Russian President highly appreciated the contribution of his Azerbaijani counterpart to the establishment and strengthening of strategic partnership and alliance between Moscow and Baku.

Vladimir Putin emphasized that he values ​​the friendship between the leaders of the countries, and also expressed readiness to continue working on pressing issues on the bilateral and global agenda.

In conclusion, Putin wished Aliyev good health, happiness and prosperity. In addition to this, he asked to convey sincere congratulations to the family of the President of Azerbaijan.