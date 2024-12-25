Plane crash in Aktau: 25 people taken to hospital

25 Dec. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Twenty-five people have survived the passenger plane crash near Aktau in Kazakhstan, the press service of the Kazakh Emergencies Ministry reported.

"According to preliminary data, there are 25 survivors. Twenty-two have been taken to a hospital," the statement reads.

According to the Emergencies Ministry, 150 firefighters and 45 items of equipment are extinguishing the fire at the crash site.

A passenger plane flying from Baku to Grozny has crashed near Kazakhstan's Aktau this morning. There were 67 people on board the plane, including 5 crew members.