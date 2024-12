28 Dec. 22:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

In the Kocaeli region of northwestern Türkiye, part of a residential building was destroyed by an explosion. After that, a fire broke out there, the media reported.

"An explosion occurred in one of the buildings in Kocaeli for an unknown reason. After the explosion, a fire broke out, and, many people were repotedly injured as a result of the incident",

Türkiye publication said.

Emergency services, including firefighters, medics and police, were dispatched to the scene of the emergency.