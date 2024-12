30 Dec. 18:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

The traffic jam near the inspection points on the Crimean Bridge has exceeded 1.2 thousand cars. The congestion is reported only on the Krasnodar Territory side, according to the Telegram channel, which provides operational information on the Crimean Bridge.

"There are 1,250 vehicles in the queue from the Taman side. There is no queue at the inspection point on the Kerch side",

the message reads.

It is noted that drivers have to wait about 3 hours to cross.