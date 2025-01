21 Jan. 21:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian mixed martial artist Umar Nurmagomedov has fallen in the UFC rankings in the bantamweight division.

The Dagestani dropped from second to third place in the rankings, and another Russian sportsman, Petr Yan, took his place.

Earlier, Nurmagomedov lost in the title fight to the current champion of the promotion among bantamweights, Georgian Merab Dvalishvili.