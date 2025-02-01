Armenia's 2024 best athletes awarded

1 Feb. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The awarding ceremony for the winners of the "Choosing the Best of the Year in the Field of Sports 2024" contest took place in Armenia, according to the PM’s Office.

Armenian Prime Minister Pashinyan and President of the Republic Vahagn Khachaturyan presented the awards.

Varazdat Lalayan and Alexandra Grigoryan (weightlifting), Artur Aleksanyan (wrestling) and Artur Davtyan (gymnastics) were named "Best Athletes of the Year".

Emma Poghosyan was named "Best Young Athlete", Greta Vardanyan was named "Best Athlete with a Disability", Hakob Serobyan has been picked as the coach of the year.

Robert Hovhannisyan, Karen Grigoryan, Shant Sargsyan and Hayk Martirosyan has been named the best chess team.

Hripsime Khurshudyan won in the "Return to Big Sports" category. Varazdat Lalayan was declared the winner in the Audience Approval category.

All athletes were awarded 6.3 million drams (about $16,000).