3 Feb. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) company has suspended all flights between Baku and Russia’s Astrakhan for an indefinite time due to security issues, the air carrier said.

The decision was made due to recurrent closures of airspace over Astrakhan recently.

Passengers who had booked their flights could get a full refund without a penalty or choose another destination.

On February 3, restrictions were imposed at the airports of the Astrakhan region due to an attempted drone attack.